Family saves toddler from drowning in Kloof

Paramedics say the girl, who is about a year old, was rescued from a swimming pool at a private residence on Springdale Road on Wednesday morning.





ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says the family began performing CPR immediately.





"Advanced life support paramedics arrived on the scene to find that the child was well awake and crying.





"The child was in a stable condition and was transported to a hospital for further checkups. This shows the importance of people knowing CPR as it does save lives."





