Family saves toddler from drowning in Kloof
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
A toddler is recovering in hospital after a near-drowning incident in Kloof.
A toddler is recovering in hospital after a near-drowning incident in Kloof.
Paramedics say the girl, who is about a year old, was rescued from a swimming pool at a private residence on Springdale Road on Wednesday morning.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says the family began performing CPR immediately.
READ: Orange level 5 warning for KZN south coast
"Advanced life support paramedics arrived on the scene to find that the child was well awake and crying.
"The child was in a stable condition and was transported to a hospital for further checkups. This shows the importance of people knowing CPR as it does save lives."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
SA comedian shares how a monkey stole his NikNaks
"A monkey just broke in and stole my NikNaks!" – Kevin FraserDanny Guselli 6 hours ago
-
Durbanites agree that Decembering in Durban is next level
Having fun during the December holidays is good, but remember to be safe.Danny Guselli 6 hours ago