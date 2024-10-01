Suspect 'being questioned’ for Lusikisiki mass shooting

Eighteen people were massacred over the weekend at two different houses.





The victims included 15 women and three men.





Police minister Senzo Mchunu, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, and police top brass visited the families of the 18 victims on Tuesday.





National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said the suspect is being questioned by police.





"We put a team that consists of both national and provincial experts. At this stage, we know who we are looking for."





"We do have one person of interest for questioning. It's not under arrest at this stage, for questioning, but we have a direction. We know where we are going to.”





Masemola emphasised that no one has been arrested.





