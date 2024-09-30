Ramaphosa says country ‘united in outrage’ after Lusikisiki mass shooting
Updated | By Bulletin
President Cyril Ramaphosa says justice will be served following Friday's mass shooting in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape in which 18 people were killed.
The victims were preparing to attend a tombstone unveiling for two relatives murdered last year.
The Presidency says Ramaphosa has assured the victims' families that specialist detectives and forensic experts are investigating the attack.
Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the community is urged to help police bring the assailants to justice.
READ: Infant and elderly man survive Eastern Cape mass shooting
"While we are united in our grief, we are also united in our outrage and condemnation of this excessive criminal assault, which will not go unpunished.
“The South African Police Service has proven its effectiveness in dealing with random and organised crime and I am confident the Lusikisiki case will be added to the successes recorded recently by our police service.
“Community members should, therefore, feel free to provide investigators with information that can help police apprehend the attackers and prepare a watertight case for our courts to process. We will not allow criminals to prevail.”
