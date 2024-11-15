Matric pupil arrested for stabbing ‘risks finishing exam'
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The KZN Education
Department says the matric pupil allegedly involved in a stabbing incident
outside a Durban high school has risked finishing his final exams.
The KZN Education Department says the matric pupil allegedly involved in a stabbing incident outside a Durban high school has risked finishing his final exams.
The Grade 12 pupil was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed and robbed a 15-year-old in Merebank.
The teen who was rushed to hospital has since been discharged.
They both attend Ganges Secondary School.
The National Senior Certificate Examinations are currently underway.
The department's Muzi Mahlambi says the suspect must now face the consequences.
READ: Police nab teen for Durban school stabbing
"That is the first thing he should have thought about, the examination that he is writing. One, he is a learner. Two, he is not supposed to carry a knife to school, three he is writing exams. He committed a crime; he must face the music."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Spaza Shop saga has SPAR distinguishing product dates
Amidst the many raids of spaza shops around South Africa where authoriti...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Motorist videos can collectors operating through traffic
The can collectors have become a community unto their own.Danny Guselli 2 hours ago