Matric pupil arrested for stabbing ‘risks finishing exam'

The Grade 12 pupil was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed and robbed a 15-year-old in Merebank.

The teen who was rushed to hospital has since been discharged.

They both attend Ganges Secondary School.

The National Senior Certificate Examinations are currently underway.

The department's Muzi Mahlambi says the suspect must now face the consequences.

READ: Police nab teen for Durban school stabbing

"That is the first thing he should have thought about, the examination that he is writing. One, he is a learner. Two, he is not supposed to carry a knife to school, three he is writing exams. He committed a crime; he must face the music."





















