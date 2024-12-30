 Suspect accused of cop murder to appear in Umlazi court
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Suspect accused of cop murder to appear in Umlazi court

Updated | By Newswatch

A suspect accused of the murder of a police officer has been arrested in Umlazi, south of Durban. 

Handcuffs crime
SAPS

Sergeant Nkululeko Mbambo was shot and killed during a robbery at his home at N section three weeks ago.

 

It is understood two suspects had fled the scene with several items including cell phones, a laptop, and a state firearm.

 READ: Mchunu assures justice for slain Richards Bay cop

The provincial Hawks says one of the suspects, who was arrested in the area on Sunday, will appear in the local court on Tuesday.



Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 3

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.