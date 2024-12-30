Suspect accused of cop murder to appear in Umlazi court
Updated | By Newswatch
A suspect accused of the murder of a police officer has been
arrested in Umlazi, south of Durban.
A suspect accused of the murder of a police officer has been arrested in Umlazi, south of Durban.
Sergeant Nkululeko Mbambo was shot and killed during a robbery at his home at N section three weeks ago.
It is understood two suspects had fled the scene with several items including cell phones, a laptop, and a state firearm.
READ: Mchunu assures justice for slain Richards Bay cop
The provincial Hawks says one of the suspects, who was arrested in the area on Sunday, will appear in the local court on Tuesday.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
S.M.A.R.T driving tips for a safe festive season
S.M.A.R.T is a simple yet effective driving tip. Here’s how these five l...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago
-
Why So Cerious: The new cereal cafe taking SA by storm
Who says cereal is only for breakfast? Why So Cerious, Cape Town’s first...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago