Mchunu assures justice for slain Richards Bay cop

He made the remarks at the funeral service of Captain Mandla Khubisa in eSikhaleni on Saturday.





Khubisa was shot and killed while responding to a house robbery over a week ago.





It's understood his wife, who was also caught in the crossfire, is still recovering in hospital.





Minister Mchunu says police are making progress in finding the perpetrators.





"Whoever did it, whoever he was, others have been arrested and I am sure the remaining two will be arrested. That should console us and close the chapter."





