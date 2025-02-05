Sundumbili residents shaken by mass shooting

Four people - including two off-duty policemen - were killed after what appears to have been a heated argument with five patrons at a tavern.

Police also found that the establishment had been operating without a licence in Bhidla Section.





Mandeni Municipality Mayor Thabani Mdlalose says the incident has raised safety concerns.

"The city has worked hard to bring peace and stability to the area so that even people from outside who wish to visit can reach a safe place."

He has also requested the tavern owners to ensure that they are compliant.





