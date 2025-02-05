DA urges new strategies to combat KZN crime

Gunmen assaulted and robbed security guards of their firearms near the NPC cement factory in the morning.





The robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.





KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said they began tracking the vehicles seen fleeing the crime scene in different directions.





One duo was spotted in Glenwood.





“Police retaliated and during the shootout, one suspect was shot and fatally wounded and the other one was rushed to hospital with gunshot injuries. No police officer was injured during the shootout,” said Netshiunda.





He added that they have been positively linked to five murder cases in Ntambanana in June 2024 and last month.





During the commotion, the robbers gunned down a woman on Silverglen Drive in Chatsworth, while a number of bystanders were hurt.





Netshiunda said authorities located another vehicle, believed to have been hijacked, that was used in the heist.





“Another vehicle which was hijacked at KwaMakhutha area and used in the robbery has just been found abandoned in Mariannhill, with what looked to be money bags inside. The crime scene is yet to be properly processed.”







Meanwhile, the DA's Community Safety spokesperson in KZN, Riona Gokool says police need a new strategy to tackle organised crime.





“The act of violence carried out by criminals with no regard to human life is an example of the rampant crime that South Africans have to endure with daily."



