Striking Ray Nkonyeni workers cripple services
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Officials at Ray Nkonyeni Municipality say the ongoing strike by municipal workers is hindering its ability to restore power in Port Shepstone.
Officials at Ray Nkonyeni Municipality say the ongoing strike by municipal workers is hindering its ability to restore power in Port Shepstone.
Employees downed tools last week over a dispute relating to the job grading process.
It's severely impacted service delivery including refuse collection and electricity supply, with some residents having had no power for days.
It's believed some power cables in Port Shepstone were removed.
The municipality says technicians were sent out to fix the issue but were intimidated by striking workers, and are now afraid to report for duty.
READ: Ray Nkonyeni workers’ strike continues
"Our technical service department is trying to establish the cause of the problem. They are also having difficulty because there are no electricians to assist. I cannot say when the electricians will be available because they indicated they are afraid to work because they feel threatened by other workers," says spokesperson Simon April.
April says he also cannot say when the labour unrest will resolved.
The local ratepayers association' Salahudin Musa feels the community is being held hostage and being made to suffer for something they are not responsible for.
"We have old age homes here, also parts of town some of the businesses have been closed for a week now, and they still have to pay rent. We had to throw away stuff because you cannot keep running on generators. There have been lots of losses."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Woman walks the red carpet at funeral as if it's a catwalk
When life hands you a red carpet, you walk it... The end.Danny Guselli 4 hours ago
-
Beard brothers, will you try these beard baubles this Xmas?
This is the perfect Christmas accessory for your bearded friends.Danny Guselli 4 hours ago