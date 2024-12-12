Striking Ray Nkonyeni workers cripple services

Employees downed tools last week over a dispute relating to the job grading process.





It's severely impacted service delivery including refuse collection and electricity supply, with some residents having had no power for days.





It's believed some power cables in Port Shepstone were removed.





The municipality says technicians were sent out to fix the issue but were intimidated by striking workers, and are now afraid to report for duty.





"Our technical service department is trying to establish the cause of the problem. They are also having difficulty because there are no electricians to assist. I cannot say when the electricians will be available because they indicated they are afraid to work because they feel threatened by other workers," says spokesperson Simon April.





April says he also cannot say when the labour unrest will resolved.





The local ratepayers association' Salahudin Musa feels the community is being held hostage and being made to suffer for something they are not responsible for.





"We have old age homes here, also parts of town some of the businesses have been closed for a week now, and they still have to pay rent. We had to throw away stuff because you cannot keep running on generators. There have been lots of losses."





