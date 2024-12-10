Ray Nkonyeni workers’ strike continues

Workers at Ray Nkonyeni Municipality are at loggerheads with managers over back pay following the finalisation of a job grading process.





The association's Salahudin Musa says electricity cables were damaged last week Thursday when municipality workers went on strike.





Some businesses and residents have not had power since.





It's been reported some of the technicians sent out to restore supply were intimidated.





Musa says the town is also filthy, and soon will become a health hazard.





He says all these issues will not only hurt residents but also harm the tourism sector.





"We would lose a lot of tourism and income which is much needed from the tourist industry. People will come and they will see this mess, there is no life. Why would they come back when they have other options?"





He is appealing to both parties to sort out their differences.





"We appeal to the members of the union that is is unfair to the pubic at hostage. We have done no wrong we pay our taxes and rates on time."





