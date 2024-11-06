 Storm-damaged power lines in PMB still not fixed
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Storm-damaged power lines in PMB still not fixed

Updated | By Noxolo Miya

Residents in Pietermaritzburg say they are still waiting for electricians to attend to power lines that were downed during a storm.

Storm-damaged power lines in PMB still not fixed resized
Supplied

The cables have been lying on the ground since strong winds and lightning battered uMgundundlovu District over the weekend.

 

Sthabile Zondi, who lives in Ward 15, says they're still picking up the pieces after the storm ravaged mud homes in Imbali Unit J.

 

Schools and healthcare facilities were also affected.

 

“We are not safe; we need help urgently. We are worried about the electricity and the impact it will have if one of the children suffers from an electric shock since cables are lying on the ground, some on the roof.”

 

Meanwhile, the Msunduzi Municipality says the continued heavy rains have delayed repairs but has promised residents that they'll be finished soon.

 READ: Heavy rains leaves trail of destruction across 10 Msunduzi wards

The KZN Department of Cooperative Governance says the extent of damage is still being assessed. 


The storm claimed the life of one person, while three others are recovering in a hospital in the Mooi-Mpofana Municipality.



Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.