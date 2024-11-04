Heavy rains leaves trail of destruction across 10 wards in M

It says some Pietermaritzburg schools, including Ashdown Primary in Edendale and hospitals, have been affected.

Officials were still assessing the extent of the damage by Monday afternoon.

The city says power has been knocked out in some areas.

Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla says they are tallying the number of people who will need a place to sleep tonight.

"We are busy assessing. We don't have the exact number of how many as yet. Human Settlements are also on the ground assessing how many people might need to be moved or where we need to at least provide materials for people to rebuild their homes."

Southern KZN is Orange Level 5 alert on Monday for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, hail, strong damaging winds, and excessive lightning.

The north of the province has a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms, which are also accompanied by heavy rain, hail, strong damaging winds, and lightning.

