Stolen fireworks worth R4m recovered in Phoenix

The police’s Carmen Rhynes said a gang stormed a business in Camperdown on Tuesday and tied up several guards.

She said they hooked up trailers containing fireworks meant for the upcoming Diwali festival to their own trucks and fled.

"A case was opened at the Camperdown SAPS. On Monday, members received intelligence-driven information on the possible whereabouts of some of the stocks that was stolen.

"A joint operation was then conducted with the assistance of metro drug team and SAPS crime intelligence. Members proceeded to a Hindu temple located in Phoenix and found a truck carrying boxes being offloaded by three males."

Rynes said the stolen fireworks were going to be sold at the temple.

She said they have recovered over 500 cases of firecrackers, and a truck used in the robbery.

"Detectives are currently following up on further information to lead to the recovery of the two trailers that were stolen, together with some of the outstanding goods. The arrest of further suspects is imminent," she said.

The suspects are due to appear in court in Verulam on Thursday.

