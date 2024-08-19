Cop among three killed in Ntuzuma shootout

KZN police say the trio was linked to a robbery at a store in Richmond on Sunday.

The SAPS says at least six suspects, some dressed in police uniforms, stormed the store, and held the owner and staff at gunpoint.

They robbed them of firearms and an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities later traced the suspects to a residence in Lindelani, saying that when the suspects realised they were surrounded, they opened fire.

Two of the suspects, who were wearing police headdresses, were killed in the gun battle.





READ: KZN police launch manhunt for after six killed in Umlazi

One of the recovered weapons has been confirmed as a police-issued firearm.

A vehicle belonging to a police officer, who had just finished his night shift at KwaMashu police station, was also found at the scene.

The third suspect, who had initially escaped, was later tracked down and killed in a second exchange of gunfire with police.

A manhunt is continuing for the other three suspects.