Stokvel association urges members to opt for safer withdraw

Stokvel association urges members to opt for safer withdrawals
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The National Stokvel Association has urged
members of community saving clubs to opt for online banking when withdrawing
their contributions.
The warning comes as the festive season approaches.
Members of stokvels have increasingly been targeted by criminals during this period.
"In the short term, people should safeguard the areas where they distribute their money. As a norm people gather at homes. So, we need to ensure that the distribution of funding happens in a safe environment,” says the association's chairperson Andrew Lukhele.
"I think in the long term, people have to take a decision as group because the problem arises on particular days when someone must go physically and make a lump sum withdrawal, and they get targeted."
