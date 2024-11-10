Health committee in KZN for public comment on tobacco bill

It is headed to Greenwood Park in Durban on Sunday morning.

"For those who are supporting the bill, they say it actually has some impact on the quality of life. They welcome that the bill is not to ban tobacco completely but to control and have measures and regulations, especially with vaping," says committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo.

The committee is holding public hearings in several areas including Richards Bay and Pietermaritzburg.

The bill seeks to regulate the sale, advertising, use of tobacco products and electronic delivery systems.

On Saturday, the committee met with the community of Imbali Ward 15 at the local hall.

Dhlomo says after public consultations, they will consider submissions made by various organisations.

"I foresee a situation where we are going to be busy in February and March, close to April. We’ll be listening to those who want to formally come to present to us. Thereafter, we will meet with the Department of Health and say this is what the people of South Africa have said."

The committee will hold the hearings at Greenwood Park Community Hall at 10 o'clock until 3 on Sunday afternoon.

