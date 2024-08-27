AG: Only 34 of SA municipalities got clean audit

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke has told Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance that out of the 257 municipalities, just 34 met the required standards for financial and performance management.





She says despite various interventions, most municipalities continue to struggle with transparency, compliance, and effective service delivery.





"This year we only have one clean audit amongst the metros, that is the City of Cape Town. The City of Ekurhuleni was a clean audit last year; It has moved back into ‘unqualified with findings’ having had some trouble with procurement issues. They are now sitting in the unqualified space along with the City of Johannesburg, eThekwini and Nelson Mandela Bay."





Maluleke's 2022/2023 audit report has revealed ineffective management of finances, leading to wasted resources, infrastructure neglect, and declining living conditions for residents.





“Metros struggle with controls over compliance, especially of procurement and contract management. But they also struggle with service delivery information. 75 per cent of metros are unable to produce reliable service delivery reports. These are the metros or institutions that should be able to acquire the type of information systems that help them collate the data."





