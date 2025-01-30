MKP members demand release of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

The MP and daughter of Jacob Zuma handed herself over to the police on Thursday morning.





She's been charged with incitement to commit violence in connection with the 2021 July unrest.





The MK party member is set to appear before a magistrate this morning.





The organisation's members have been gathering outside the court in a show of support.





READ: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla hands herself over to police





"I am supporting one of our own, a sister of the soil Duduzile, for this flimsy charge. The persecution of the Zuma family must stop today,” said the MK party’s Thabani Luthuli.





He added that their president, Jacob Zuma, will also appear to support his daughter.





"Duduzile is not just the daughter of Zuma but also a member of uMkhonto weSizwe Party, so our branches and regions are coming to support."





Meanwhile, a power outage delayed the start of court proceedings.





