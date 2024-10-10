State to oppose bail for parolee accused in Lusikisiki case

Siphosoxolo Myekethe made his first appearance at the local court on Wednesday.

The victims were shot nearly two weeks ago at neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana Village.

Apart from the murder counts, Myekethe has also been charged with possession of an unlicensed AK47 assault rifle.





He was arrested at his home in Mamfengwini on Monday.

"It has since transpired that Myekethe is out on parole for a conviction of murder. He also has a previous conviction for escaping from lawful custody," says provincial NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

The case has been postponed to Tuesday.





