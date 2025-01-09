State confirms evidence linking accused to AKA murder

Kiernan Forbes and his friend, Tebello Motsoane, were shot outside a restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road later that day in 2023.

Thursday’s evidence emerged in the Durban Magistrate’s Court during a fresh application for bail by two accused in the murder case, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande.

In an affidavit, Detective Kumarasan Pillay rubbished the submissions made by Gwabeni and Ndimande, saying the facts were dealt with in last year’s bail application.

He then revealed that footage of Forbes arriving and meeting his entourage at the airport had now been acquired.

Pillay said that when the rapper and his team walked to a nearby vehicle rental office, Gwabeni was clearly visible.

The Investigating Officer said Gwabeni was seen speaking on the phone and that they had established that he spoke to accused number two in the case, Lindani Ndimande.

Gwabeni then leaves the airport, almost at the same time as Forbes, and is next seen driving past the rapper’s hotel.

A second call is then made to Lindani Ndimande.

