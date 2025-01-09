AKA murder accused cites financial hardship in bail bid

Forbes and Motsoane were shot outside a restaurant on Florida Road in 2023.

The Durban Magistrates Court heard bail applications by Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande on Thursday.

The duo’s reapplication for their release is based on what they believe to be new facts.

In affidavits read out by their shared attorney, both claimed that due to the previous refusal of their bail and their lengthy time in prison, their personal circumstances have changed.

Gwabeni said he is now in arrears in terms of paying the school fees of his three children.

He said he is unable to provide for his family while in prison.

Ndimande said the only taxi he owns was involved in an accident, which has left him unable to provide for his extended family.

Among the fresh reasons for bail, both accused responded to the states’ stance that the investigation remains complete.

Gwabeni and Ndimande say the ongoing extradition of the two other accused, the Ndimande brothers from eSwatini has also delayed the case.

They said even though the state claims the investigation is complete, the matter has not been moved to the high court.

