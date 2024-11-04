Staff at Pretoria High School for Girls found guilty of misc

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane revealed the findings of the probe on Monday.

"The investigation was to investigate the culture in the school. As you can see this is a very good school, you can see the quality of infrastructure. I am proud of ourselves as Gauteng Department of Education.

"We just want people to do things right. If you do things right, we are not going to disturb you. However, if you do things wrong, you are inviting me."

The investigation was launched in July after 12 matrics were suspended after being accused of making racially charged comments in a WhatsApp group.

The school principal was also placed on leave.

All girls were cleared by an internal disciplinary hearing.

At the time the department said it was disappointed with how the school handled the matter.

Law firm Mdladlamba Attorneys, which was hired by the department, released its report on Monday.

"The principal, the deputy principal, two educators for classroom related incidents, the estate manager, the HR manager and the acting principal," says legal practitioner Mthuthuzeli Mdladlamba.

Among other things, the principal and her deputy have been found to not have properly dealt with racism complaints from black learners.

Mdladlamba said they have recommended the suspension of the school managers.

