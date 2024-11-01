Case against Kodwa had ‘no prospects of success’ - NPA

It abandoned its prosecution of Kodwa and his co-accused, former EOH executive Jehan Mackay, at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on on Friday morning.





The former minister was implicated in a R1.6 million graft case and accused of accepting bribes in return for his influence over IT tenders for the government.





NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane says the case against him no longer had prospects of success.





READ: Corruption charges against Kodwa, Mackay dropped





"The decision to abandon the prosecution is premised on grounds militated by the successful representations that were lodged by the accused with the office of the DPP, which were comprehensively considered alongside the evidential material contained in the case docket, the reports from the prosecutor and the Regional Head of the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit and consultation with the Investigating Officer.





"The NPA continues to discharge its discretion on prosecutorial matters, as enjoined by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, without fear, favour and prejudice."





