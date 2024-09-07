Springboks: Mapimpi out, Moodie in for All Blacks clash

Kickoff is at 5 this afternoon.





Hearts have been broken across the country after Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus broke the news during a press conference this week of Makazole Mapimpi becoming both a husband and a father.





Coach Rassie revealed the reason of the omission of the two-time world cup winning left wing from the squad who square off their greatest rivals All Blacks in the Rugby





Championship second test match in Cape Town later today.





"Mampimpi, his wife is giving birth, so, we'll keep him away from that," said Rassie.





Instead, 21 year old Canan Moodie will hold the fort in the no 11 jersey for Kurt-Lee Arendse who is also out due an injury he sustained last week.





13 of the players who featured in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final triumph over the All Blacks, have been included to the matchday 23.





Among them is recalled fly-half Handre Pollard who starts at 10 in place of young star Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu who will play from the bench.





Mngomezulu is the Bok's leading scorer with 49 points while Pollard is his closest challenger with 36 points.







