Spaza shop regulation key to jobs - Mayor Xaba

He says that in eThekwini alone, the sector brings in about R55 billion and employs about 260,000 people.

Xaba says with the 13 December deadline approaching for spaza shop registrations, the city has recorded the names of over 2,500 shops so far.

On Tuesday, the mayor led the registration blitz in Umlazi.

"We want them to provide a clean service, only then we can help develop the local economy in a sustainable way. Part of the registration is to also regularise the sector," said Xaba.

"This process will eliminate some of the people who were actually trading when they were not supposed to be trading. So, in that way we think that the numbers are going to be reduced drastically."

