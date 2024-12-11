Spaza shop regulation key to jobs - Mayor Xaba
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba says regulating spaza shops is
essential to preserving the sector and the job opportunities it creates.
eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba says regulating spaza shops is essential to preserving the sector and the job opportunities it creates.
He says that in eThekwini alone, the sector brings in about R55 billion and employs about 260,000 people.
Xaba says with the 13 December deadline approaching for spaza shop registrations, the city has recorded the names of over 2,500 shops so far.
On Tuesday, the mayor led the registration blitz in Umlazi.
READ: Spaza owners warned to register before Friday
"We want them to provide a clean service, only then we can help develop the local economy in a sustainable way. Part of the registration is to also regularise the sector," said Xaba.
"This process will eliminate some of the people who were actually trading when they were not supposed to be trading. So, in that way we think that the numbers are going to be reduced drastically."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Interracial couple share the differences in their beach days
Even as a rainbow nation, we all have different ways of doing things but...Carol Ofori 17 minutes ago
-
Claudette Sigamoney a KZN visionary entrepreneur
"Being the vice president of the Chamber has given me more exposure than...Carol Ofori 17 minutes ago