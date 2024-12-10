Spaza owners warned to register before Friday
Updated | By Bulletin
The government has urged all spaza shop owners and food-handling facilities to register their businesses in the municipalities where they operate before Friday’s deadline.
The government has urged all spaza shop owners and food-handling facilities to register their businesses in the municipalities where they operate before Friday’s deadline.
The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs declared a national disaster in November following an increase in food-borne illnesses linked to spaza shops.
Over 20 children have died.
READ: Man in court for selling meds in Durban spaza
Government spokesperson Sithembile Mazaeni says if spaza shop owners don’t register in time, they will face the consequences of operating illegally:
"Application forms for registration or permits to conduct business can be accessed physically at the municipal offices or on the municipal website. Registration for a business takes one day.
"Anyone found registering a business on behalf of another person will face the full might of the law."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
"ECR is the reason we started": Durban North Pole lights up
Get into the holiday spirit by visiting the Durban North Pole, a dazzlin...Stacey & J Sbu a minute ago
-
Get ready for a litchi-picking adventure!
The Litchi Harvest in KZN is happening from 20 to 30 December, where you...Stacey & J Sbu 8 minutes ago