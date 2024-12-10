Spaza owners warned to register before Friday

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs declared a national disaster in November following an increase in food-borne illnesses linked to spaza shops.

Over 20 children have died.





READ: Man in court for selling meds in Durban spaza

Government spokesperson Sithembile Mazaeni says if spaza shop owners don’t register in time, they will face the consequences of operating illegally:

"Application forms for registration or permits to conduct business can be accessed physically at the municipal offices or on the municipal website. Registration for a business takes one day.

"Anyone found registering a business on behalf of another person will face the full might of the law."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)