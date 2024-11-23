 Spaza shop registration ‘not punishment,’ says Ramaphosa
Updated | By Bulletin and Celumusa Zulu

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the registration of spaza shops is aimed at formalising the township economy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa
He was speaking at the Presidential Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Cooperatives Awards in Johannesburg, on Friday.

 

Last week, the President gave vendors 21-days to register their businesses with local municipalities.

 

It is amid a growing number of foodborne illnesses, which have left 25 children dead.

Ramaphosa says informal traders play a vital role by supporting local communities and economies.

 

“The registration process is not meant to punish; it is meant to ensure that everything that has to do with the running of the business, from a health, legal and accountability point of view, is properly run."


