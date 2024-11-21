Foodborne illnesses in SA declared national disaster

The decision by the National Disaster Management Centre comes after several food poisoning cases across the country.

At least 22 children have died from foodborne illnesses since September, with KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng especially hard hit.

Briefing the media on Thursday, Justice Minister Thembi Simelane urged municipalities, businesses and communities to adhere to food safety legislation.





"In various provinces municipalities and metros have already started imputing their teams and systems in place to ensure that the application process and also the compliance with relations to the food safety legislation are being adhered to.

"We recommend the national executive, the provincial executive and the municipal council implement the multi-sectoral relief and rehabilitation plan to deal with effect of the disaster."





