Man in court for selling meds in Durban spaza

The 39-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in Tongaat, north of Durban.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says he was also found in possession of illicit cigarettes.

"They [police] received information about a tuck shop owner on Church Street who was selling illicit cigarettes and a search was conducted at the tuck shop where police recovered cigarettes and medicines.

"The owner failed to produce proper documents when he was requested. He was charged for possession of illicit cigarettes, contravention of the Medicine Control Act and for contravention of the Immigration Act."

It comes as Deputy President Paul Mashatile says spaza shops should not be the only focus in the monitoring of health and safety at stores.

Mashatile was responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces on the recent outbreak of foodborne illnesses in several provinces, including KZN.





He says there are reports of supermarkets also selling food that is unfit for human consumption.

He says all businesses must comply.

"We must not just focus on spaza shops. We have started there, going forward the regulating authority must make sure that all businesses don't sell counterfeit goods, or expired food products. It doesn't matter whether it is Checkers, Woolworths or Pick n Pay."

The deputy president has also stressed the need for regular inspections, and not only when there is a crisis.

"The way we can get it right is that there has to be a very strong inspectorate and perhaps you need an inspectorate that doesn't just come when there is a problem but that just regularly appears and take people by surprise."





