KZN motorists linked to Limpopo testing station fraud
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
It has
emerged that vehicle owners from KZN are among those linked to alleged fraud at
a Limpopo private testing station.
Eleven suspects, including vehicle testing station officials, were nabbed during a week-long operation involving the Hawks and RTMC Anti-Corruption Unit last week.
Simon Zwane, who is with the Road Traffic Management Corporation, says the case dates to 2019.
He says they have been investigating cashiers and vehicle examiners attached to Mookgopong Private Testing Station who allegedly defrauded the Department of Transport.
"This is in connection with road worthy certificates that were done in Limpopo, our investigation has found that those road worthy certificates were issued fraudulently. The name of an innocent person was used to create an impression he had taken the car to the testing vehicle stations for road worthy testing. The investigation is on-going, we are expecting to make more arrests."
Zwane says vehicle owners were also nabbed in Limpopo and Gauteng.
The suspects are vehicle owners who received roadworthy certificates and the officials who authorised and issued such certificates.
They are due to line up again in a Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Polokwane next month on fraud charges.
