South Africa needs localised water solutions – expert

Professor Anja du Plessis says localised solutions are key to solving the country’s problems.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina is at the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

The minister will take part in panel discussions and outline a road map towards the upcoming AU Africa Water Investment Summit and UN Water Conference in 2026.

Du Plessis says sustainable development goals are good for global change, but countries need to look at localised solutions as well.

In terms of the international goals, those are very wide and not always context-specific. If we want to get South Africa more water secure we are going to have to look at context-specific solutions.

“If you look in Joburg there is a lot of sewage flowing straight into our rivers, so that is one of the major issues that we have. You can have a river or a stream but if the water quality isn’t suitable, you will still experience water scarcity.”

