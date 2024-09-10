ActionSA calls for probe into eThekwini water shortages
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
ActionSA has asked the
Departments of Water and Environmental Affairs to investigate the algae problem
that's led to water shortages in communities in Durban's northern parts.
The party says it's received complaints from many residents who've been battling without the precious resource for weeks.
uMngeni-uThukela Water and eThekwini announced the disruptions last month, saying that they were caused by the reduction of treated water in parts of the city due to an algae outbreak.
The municipality said that large volumes of the algae clogged filters, leaving only one bulk pipeline open to move water to reservoirs.
"Now algae grow where there is contamination or pollution, and we believe that the primary cause for this algae growth in these dams is raw sewerage running into the watercourses from the uMngeni municipality, whose water treatment or water waste treatment pumps are not fully operational," says the party’s Athol Trollip.
