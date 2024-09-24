South Africa must improve weather technology says Mashatile

"The meteorological conditions emphasise even more how important it is to increase our investment in technology that may improve weather predictions. We can save lives by providing warnings of storms, heat waves, and disasters.”

Mashatile shared his concerns about the disruptions caused by KZN's severe snowstorm over the weekend.

A woman died from hypothermia and thousands of motorists were trapped in snow that shut parts of the N3 toll route.

The deputy president delivered the keynote address during official Heritage Day celebrations in the Free State.

"I would like to urge the Department of Sports, Art and Culture to explore policy considerations concerning the impact of climate change on our historical heritage but also provide direction on how best we can preserve our national identity in this era of multiple global challenges."

Mashatile says response teams led by NATJoints remain on standby to respond to any eventuality.

"Even while these teams are committed to helping and saving those in need, we none the less ask our people exercise caution and pay close attention to any warnings issues by the South African Weather Service because we are in this condition of climate change, and we are not experiencing the kind of weather patterns that we experienced before."

