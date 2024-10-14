Class of ’24 warned of long-term consequences of exam cheating
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
An education activist is warning students to think twice before trying to cheat in exams.
Hendrick Makaneta says the consequences are dire, with potential long-term effects on a candidate's future prospects.
"Learners must take these exams seriously, and they must know that there are consequences for cheating, and there must be concrete examples of those who have suffered so that they must avoid cheating."
Makaneta's remarks follow the massive cheating scandal involving Mpumalanga's class of 2022.
READ: Security boosted at 114 matric exam centres to curb cheating
Education's decision to withhold the results of more than 400 matrics has been the subject of a legal case.
The department recently said it would appeal a ruling ordering it to release the results.
Makaneta feels that, at this point, the department should consider other options.
"I think the department must find a way to look at other measures to ensure learners pay for their transgressions so that they can create a future for themselves."
