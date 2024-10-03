South Africa antivenom stock ‘dangerously low’

The African Snakebite Institute's CEO, Johan Marias, says while most major hospitals in high-risk areas carry some antivenom, it's often in insufficient quantities.

He says a serious snakebite requires six to 12 vials of polyvalent antivenom, sometimes with a need for extra vials.

"Our antivenom is made by the South African producers, which is part of our national health laboratories, and they have been experiencing severe shortages of antivenoms since Covid.

"At this stage, we are finding it impossible to buy any antivenom, so we are not quite sure if there is any production going on at the moment. We do have a shortage and I know for sure the veterinarians are finding it nearly impossible to purchase antivenoms."

Marais says the low stock will have a major impact on KZN, particularly in the northern region, which is a prime snakebite area.

The province has 12 venomous snakes, including the Mozambique spitting cobra, boomslang, and puffadder.

Marais says there is an alternative - but it costs an arm and a leg.

"There is a product being imported. Unfortunately, it is not a registered drug in this county. So, it comes under Section 21 of the SAHPRA rules , which means you have to do a lot of paperwork before you are allowed to use it, and it is going to cost double the price of the local product. In the past, 15 vials would cost you R35,000. Now you are looking at double that amount."





