Some 100 people removed from Durban’s Albert Park

These include the homeless as well as undocumented migrants.

The clean-up operation, involving SAPS, metro police and Correctional Services, began in the early hours of Monday morning.

It's part of a clean-up campaign that was launched by the premier in Mandeni last month.

The people who had been removed from various parks and buildings in this area of Albert Park were taken to the police station.





This is where they’ll undergo fingerprint tracing to determine whether they can be linked to various crimes.

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli said so far 15 people have been arrested for being in the country illegally.





Police at the scene told Newswatch hundreds more escaped arrest by running away in different directions.





