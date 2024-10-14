Bergville community ‘shocked, traumatised' by family murder

Police arrested a 33-year-old suspect for allegedly stabbing seven members of his family on Saturday evening, killing five.

Two children, aged two and six, were among the victims.

The local municipality's Zenzele Mazibuko says community members, outraged by the attack, began their own search for the suspect, who was arrested on Sunday.





"The community came out in their numbers and when they tried to beat him the police came. The community was really angry. If the police didn't come we would have been talking about something else. The community would've taken matters into their own hands."

He is due to appear in the Bergville Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on five counts of murder and two of attempted murder.





