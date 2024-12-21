Minister Tolashe urges action amid deadly KZN GBV cases

Social Development Minister Nokuzola Tolashe says more needs to be done to protect vulnerable groups from abuse.





It's after two women and a child were killed... in separate incidents on the KZN south coast this week.





In Umgababa yesterday, a man's believed to have killed his partner and their three-year-old son before taking his own life.





Earlier this week, twenty-five-year-old Nontobeko Cele was found stabbed to death in uMzinto.





Police said her boyfriend, Sibusiso Lawrence, later took his own life, after apparently confessing to killing Cele on social media.





Minister Tolashe's spokesperson, Bathembu Futshane, says the scourge of GBV shows no signs of ending.





He says the Department has a 24 hour call centre to assist GBV victims:





" Victims of GBV are invited to call the centre on 0800 428 428 for assistance. Men are overwhelmingly, perpertrators of GBV it is important we participate actively in it's elimination."