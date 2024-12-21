KZN man sentenced to life for rape of daughter
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
A northern KZN man has been locked away for raping his daughter.
The Richards Bay Regional Court this week sentenced the 37-year-old to life imprisonment for the sexual abuse committed between March and December 2022.
The court heard that the 11-year-old girl’s younger siblings witnessed some of the abuse at their home in Eskhaleni.
According to NPA, the matter eventually came to light when the child wrote a letter to a neighbour, telling them about the abuse.
KZN NPA spokesperson, Natasha Kara, says the neighbour alerted the girl's family, who then contacted the police.
" In addition to the life sentence, he was declared unfit to possess a firearm. The court also ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.
The NPA hopes that sentences of this nature indicate our commitment to the fight against sexual abuse and gender-based violence.
