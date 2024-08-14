Durban man in court for alleged sexual assault
The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal says an internal investigation has been launched into an allegation of sexual assault at a Durban school.
It's understood that a female educator complained to the authorities about another employee at the end of last month.
KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says after a case was opened, the Durban Central Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit took over the investigation.
He says the 61-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday.
"This follows an incident in which a 33-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a suspect known to her. The suspect will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday."
KZN Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi says they are aware of the matter.
"We learnt with a disappointing heart of what transpired. We are also doing our internal investigation. We will also not interfere with justice.
"We will further probe the matter, for now, we are calling upon everyone to leave the matter to justice and to the department to deal with it."
