Snow forces closure of 3 ports of entry

"Given the situation, the BMA and stakeholders operating at the port, have taken a decision to close Sani Pass, Boesmansnek and Monontsha ports of entry for operations today until further notice."

The authority's Mmemme Mogotsi says the decision was taken after six centimetres of snow fell at Sani Pass. She says travellers can make use of other entry points.

READ: ROAD CLOSURES: List of roads affected by heavy snowfall in KZN

"Travellers are advised that Ficksburg port, Caledonspoort, Makhaleng as well as Maseru Ports of entry can be used as alternatives to enter Lesotho."

