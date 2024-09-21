Snow forces closure of 3 ports of entry
Updated | By Newswatch
The Border Management Authority has closed three of the country's ports of entry due to hazardous weather conditions caused by heavy and persistent snowfall
"Given the situation, the BMA and stakeholders operating at the port, have taken a decision to close Sani Pass, Boesmansnek and Monontsha ports of entry for operations today until further notice."
The authority's Mmemme Mogotsi says the decision was taken after six centimetres of snow fell at Sani Pass. She says travellers can make use of other entry points.
"Travellers are advised that Ficksburg port, Caledonspoort, Makhaleng as well as Maseru Ports of entry can be used as alternatives to enter Lesotho."
