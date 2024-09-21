ROAD CLOSURES: List of roads affected by heavy snowfall in KZN

"We have deployed our team of officers from the Road Traffic Inspectorate to assist motorists. The team will begin clearing the accumulated snow using the most appropriate snowplow blade," said the department's spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya.

He says MEC Siboniso Duma has been making his way to an area near the Mandela Capture Site in Howick.

He will be coordinating the some of the RTI's efforts from there.

Sibiya says intervention teams from Pietermaritzburg and Ladysmith are working together to get motorists moving again.

READ: N3 motorist vent frustration after being stranded in heavy snowfall

The following key routes in KwaZulu-Natal remain closed due to heavy snowfall, ice, and rain:

N3 Toll Route from Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal to Harrismith

N3 Harrismith to Tugela Toll

R74 (Harrismith to Bergville)

R74 Greytown/Colenso Road is closed due to heavy snowfall at Santa Maria

R617 (Kokstad to Underberg)

Tugela Plaza

R103

N3 North

N11 - Ladysmith to Newcastle

N11 Amajuba Pass

The R33 from Vryheid to Dundee remains open, but there is water pooling on the road at Cotswold. The R34 from Newcastle to Blood River/Vryheid is now open, with snow along the route.

The R33 from Vryheid to Paulpietersburg and the R34 from Vryheid to Melmoth remain open.

The N2 Ingeli and the N3 in Mooi River are under close observation.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)