ROAD CLOSURES: List of roads affected by heavy snowfall in KZN
Updated | By Natarah Nadesan
KZN Transport officials say there is help on the
way for motorists snowed in on the N3 for more than 12 hours.
"We have deployed our team of officers from the Road Traffic Inspectorate to assist motorists. The team will begin clearing the accumulated snow using the most appropriate snowplow blade," said the department's spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya.
He says MEC Siboniso Duma has been making his way to an area near the Mandela Capture Site in Howick.
He will be coordinating the some of the RTI's efforts from there.
Sibiya says intervention teams from Pietermaritzburg and Ladysmith are working together to get motorists moving again.
READ: N3 motorist vent frustration after being stranded in heavy snowfall
The following key routes in KwaZulu-Natal remain closed due to heavy snowfall, ice, and rain:
N3 Toll Route from Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal to Harrismith
N3 Harrismith to Tugela Toll
R74 (Harrismith to Bergville)
R74 Greytown/Colenso Road is closed due to heavy snowfall at Santa Maria
R617 (Kokstad to Underberg)
Tugela Plaza
R103
N3 North
N11 - Ladysmith to Newcastle
N11 Amajuba Pass
The R33 from Vryheid to Dundee remains open, but there is water pooling on the road at Cotswold. The R34 from Newcastle to Blood River/Vryheid is now open, with snow along the route.
The R33 from Vryheid to Paulpietersburg and the R34 from Vryheid to Melmoth remain open.
The N2 Ingeli and the N3 in Mooi River are under close observation.
