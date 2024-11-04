Slight increase in November fuel prices
Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo
Petrol and diesel will cost a bit more in November after the Department of Energy announced an increase in fuel prices on Monday.
For the first time since May, fuel prices are set to increase.
On Wednesday, both grades of petrol will increase by 25c per litre, diesel by between 20c and 21c per litre, and illuminating paraffin by 28c per litre at a retail level.
Meanwhile, LP Gas is set to increase by 36c per kilogram.
“The reason for these increases is due to mainly higher oil prices on average during the period under review compared to the previous one," said the department’s Robert Maake.
"The prices of LP Gas are increasing due to higher prices of propane and butane. The slate levy remains unchanged at zero in the price structures of both petrol and diesel.”
