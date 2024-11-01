Fuel prices set to increase in November

Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund reveals all grades of fuel will increase next week.





Both grades of petrol are expected to climb by 14 and 25 cents a litre.





Diesel should rise by around 22 cents, while illuminating paraffin will increase by 21 cents a litre.





The Automobile Association’s spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela explained the contributing factors.





READ: Godongwana: SA economy expected to grow by 1%





"The movement in international product prices increased sharply mid-month but slowed towards the end of the month, cushioning what would otherwise be an even wider under-recovery.





“The average Rand to US Dollar exchange is also adding an impactful but smaller margin to the expected increases.”





She's urged consumers to track their fuel usage and budget for the new prices.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)