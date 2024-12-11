Slain Hammarsdale principal was 'pillar of strength'

Busani Khomo was sitting in his car outside Sikhethuxolo High School in Hammarsdale when he was shot last week Thursday.

Police do not yet have a motive for the 57-year-old's murder.

Mvunga Khomo says he cannot bring himself to accept his brother's death.

"I’m shattered by my brother’s death, as he was a very quiet person. He was not a loud person at all but his actions would always surprise us," he said.

"He was a pillar of the family, he was always available to help in the family, even outside our family he was very helpful. I can’t even explain how helpful he was."

Mvunga says all the family wants is justice.

"I would like for authorities to do their job, so that my brother can get justice. However, right now my focus is on preparing for his funeral on Saturday."

