Six truck drivers nabbed for transporting stolen coal

They were arrested in Pongola on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal police say the suspects were transporting coal from Mpumalanga to an unknown destination in Richards Bay.

SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said they believe the coal was stolen in Emalahleni.

The trucks were stopped and searched on the N2.

"The trucks were intercepted, and upon searching, police found that all six trucks were carrying suspected stolen coal, as uncovered through intelligence. All six truck drivers were duly arrested," said Netshiunda.

