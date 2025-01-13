Suspect arrested for deadly Mpumalanga tavern shooting

The 39-year-old man was taken into custody on Sunday.

The shooting claimed the lives of eight people, with six victims pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others, a woman and a man, succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

On Sunday, provincial police confirmed that three other individuals were receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during the attack.

At the scene, two vehicles were found riddled with bullet holes, with the body of one of the victims discovered inside one of the cars.

During the arrest, the police managed to confiscate a pistol with approximately 13 rounds of live ammunition from the suspect.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon. The motive for the attack remains unknown.

