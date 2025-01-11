Six people shot, killed in Mpumalanga tavern

Provincial police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli says the motive for the Saturday morning shooting in Pienaar is unknown at this stage.

"An unconfirmed number of victims have been taken to hospital, and we hear that they are in critical conditions.

“No arrests for now. We are still looking for the suspect and also the circumstances on how they were shot."

