Six people shot, killed in Mpumalanga tavern
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
At least six people have been killed in a shooting at a
tavern in Mpumalanga.
Provincial police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli says the motive for the Saturday morning shooting in Pienaar is unknown at this stage.
"An unconfirmed number of victims have been taken to hospital, and we hear that they are in critical conditions.
READ: Three killed in multi-vehicle crash near uMnambithi
“No arrests for now. We are still looking for the suspect and also the circumstances on how they were shot."
