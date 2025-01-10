 Three killed in multi-vehicle crash near uMnambithi
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

Three people have been killed in a multi-vehicle accident near uMnambithi.

IPSS Medical rescue's Samantha Meyrick is there.


"IPSS Medical rescue is currently on scene of a collision between three light motor vehicles on the R103, the collision has sadly left three dead and multiple injured." 


