SIU saves billions from fraudulent medical malpractice claims in KZN
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The Health Minister says with the help of the Special Investigating Unit they've managed to save over 2.4 billion rand in fraudulent medical malpractice claims in KwaZulu Natal.
The Health Minister says with the help of the Special Investigating Unit they've managed to save over 2.4 billion rand in fraudulent medical malpractice claims in KwaZulu Natal.
"SIU has made 4 referrals to NPA and three to the Legal Partners Council against attorneys and private individuals who were found in possession of stolen medical records."
Aaron Motsoaledi released the SIU's preliminary findings of their ongoing investigation into multi-billion-rand medico-legal claims yesterday.
Motsoaledi says they've received almost two thousand, five hundred claims in KZN, of which over 700 are currently under investigation.
READ: Gang seen firing shots at KwaMashu hostel appear in court
He revealed that Gauteng and the Eastern Cape have topped the list of provinces for the most fraudulent claims.
The minister says they are investigating more than 600 in Gauteng.
"The number and value of cases finalised by the SIU out of this 611, which are under the investigation, they finalised 68 cases valued at R66 million. Number and value of cases unfinalised, there is still 2,392 unfinalised to the tune of R33.7 billion."
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Couple expecting a baby find out they are half siblings
Life is all about perspective... even at the worst times, if you can fin...Stacey & J Sbu 2 days, 7 hours ago
-
Would you try this 24-carat gold kulfi ice-cream?
We are uncertain how this might taste; it sounds more bougie than tasty...Danny Guselli 2 days, 7 hours ago