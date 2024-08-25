SIU saves billions from fraudulent medical malpractice claims in KZN

"SIU has made 4 referrals to NPA and three to the Legal Partners Council against attorneys and private individuals who were found in possession of stolen medical records."







Aaron Motsoaledi released the SIU's preliminary findings of their ongoing investigation into multi-billion-rand medico-legal claims yesterday.





Motsoaledi says they've received almost two thousand, five hundred claims in KZN, of which over 700 are currently under investigation.





He revealed that Gauteng and the Eastern Cape have topped the list of provinces for the most fraudulent claims.





The minister says they are investigating more than 600 in Gauteng.





"The number and value of cases finalised by the SIU out of this 611, which are under the investigation, they finalised 68 cases valued at R66 million. Number and value of cases unfinalised, there is still 2,392 unfinalised to the tune of R33.7 billion."



